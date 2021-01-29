Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Teases New Zombies Weapon

✖

Treyarch Studios shared a new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War teaser this week to preview the latest and greatest Omega weapon that’s coming to the game’s Zombies mode soon. The gun is known as the “Reactorniy Avtomat-Izluchatel Kuhlklay-84,” but since that’s a bit of a mouthful, Treyarch has kindly abbreviated it to be known simply as the “R.A.I. K-84.” It’ll be available as one of the Omega weapons players can pick up in the Zombies mode whenever the Firebase Z Zombies map is released next week.

Black Ops Cold War players got their first glimpse of the weapon this week whenever Treyarch shared the official trailer for the Firebase Z map that’s releasing on February 4th. Around the 1:20 mark in the trailer, the players scored the R.A.I. K-84 from the Mystery Box and used it to blast some zombies through two different firing methods. The teaser shared by Treyarch on Friday gave a better look at the mechanisms at play when using the new Omega weapon.

Behold the latest breakthrough in Omega weapons development: the R.A.I. K-84. pic.twitter.com/8VkWbmeACk — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 29, 2021

From how the weapon looked in the trailer, it looks like it’s got a normal firing mode with a decent rate of fire and likely a damage output befitting an Omega weapon. Some who watched it in action and saw the blueprint have equated it to an Omega version of an AK-47.

However, it’s evidently got an alternate firing mode as well. Through what we saw from the trailer, it’s evident the weapon is able to lob some sort of AOE explosive that’s able to hit a large number of zombies at once. Whether that energy explosive functions as a mine or a grenade is unclear, but the schematics indicate it can hold six of these explosives at once. A reminder saying “don’t forget to charge” that references these “power cells” used in the alternate firing mode probably isn’t just their for flavor text either, so this powerful feature of the R.A.I. K-84 sounds like it’ll require some attention to be used effectively.

The same trailer also showed another look at the new teleportation system that was teased when the Zombies map was first confirmed. Players in the gameplay trailer were shown using the teleporter to move around the map at great speeds, so expect to see players racing to uncover the secrets of the device when the map drops to unlock its potential as soon as possible.