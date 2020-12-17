Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Free for Limited Time

✖

If you've been on the fence about picking up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War since its launch last month, now is your chance to really dive in and give the game a shot without any financial commitment. In honor of the arrival of Season 1, Call of Duty is giving new players a chance to play the multiplayer modes for free, for an entire week. The free trial is currently available and will remain playable through Christmas Eve, December 24th.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone were still immensely popular at the time of the Black Ops Cold War release, and the new game is quite a bit different than its predecessor, so a lot of players opted to just stick with what they had. However, with Season 1 revealing new content for Black Ops, there is a ton of intrigue surrounding the game, and this offer gives those who have been waiting the opportunity to take a deep dive.

All 18 maps in Black Ops Cold War will be available as part of the free multiplayer week. This includes new additions Raid and The Pines. As far as game modes, certain games will be available for the first half of the week, and the rest will be added in the back half.

From now until Monday, the free multiplayer includes Team Deathmatch, Domination, 2v2 Gunfight, the Nuketown Holiday 24/7 Playlist, and the Raid the Mall Playlist, which is a mixed bag of games on the two newest maps. Starting Monday, December 21st, the demo will add Prop Hunt, Combined Arms Hardpoint, and Fireteam Dirty Bomb.

Unfortunately, the campaign and zombie modes of Black Ops Cold War won't be available during the free period. This week is simply about the multiplayer modes of the new Call of Duty. If you've been waiting on Black Ops Cold War, now is your chance.

Will you be checking out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War while it's free this weekend? Let us know in the comments!