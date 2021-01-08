Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Teases New Zombies DLC

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War looks as though it should be receiving a sizable new update next week. Developer Treyarch took to Twitter today to let fans know that Cold War’s popular Zombies game mode is set to be unveiled exactly one week from today.

Over on social media, Treyarch teased this information essentially by pointing to the calendar and reminding fans that next week will be January 15, which is otherwise known as 115 Day. This is a date in which Treyarch typically divulges upcoming additions that are coming to Zombies in whatever the most recent installment in the series the developer has released. 115 Day is specifically a reference to Element 115 which is something that longtime Call of Duty Zombies players are surely familiar with.

*checks calendar* Oh hey, 115 Day is next week! See you soon, #Zombies fans. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 8, 2021

The only downside of this tease so far is that, well, we don’t know what might be announced next week. Treyarch went on to say that it has more in store for Zombies than the studio has currently revealed meaning that there are absolutely going to be some surprises. In addition, it also reaffirmed that Cranked is making a comeback and will go live for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War next week.

As a whole, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has continued to receive a fair number of updates since first launching back in 2020, but this content for Zombies that is being teased might be one of the first major post-launch additions that the game mode has seen. While perhaps this announcement that is coming next week could be much smaller in nature, the fact that Treyarch is teasing it so far in advance seems to show that fans should have a lot to look forward to.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

