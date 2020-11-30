Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leak Reveals First Dropkick Mode Details

✖

An in-game tip in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has given players new information about the upcoming Dropkick mode. According to the tip, the objective carrier in Dropkick mode will only have access to a pistol, since they'll be carrying a briefcase in the other hand. The @ModernWarzone account on Twitter has also pointed out that Activision and Treyarch's Season One roadmap for Black Ops Cold War featured an image listed under "More multiplayer maps and modes." That image featured Frank Woods carrying a briefcase while holding a pistol, so it seems that might have been a direct reference to the upcoming mode!

The images from the @ModernWarzone Twitter account can be found embedded below.

An in game tip has revealed that the dropkick game mode will limit the objective carrier to only a pistol. We now know that the picture for “more multiplayer maps and modes” in the S1 roadmap is showing off both dropkick AND the new mall map coming to #BlackOpsColdWar Dec 10th! pic.twitter.com/lEdcN2E5ds — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 30, 2020

Interestingly enough, that isn't the only in-game tip that spoils part of the new game mode. According to another tip, players that appear on the team that has the objective will not respawn in the game until the carrier has been killed. Finally, a third tip in the game has revealed that players can gain victory in Dropkick by gaining access to launch codes, allowing the player to unleash a nuke. Given the Cold War setting, that type of nuclear arsenal seems a bit fitting!

It will be interesting to see how players embrace Dropkick after it releases! As of this writing, Activision and Treyarch have not announced a firm release date for the new mode. Season One will begin on December 10th, but it's currently unknown whether or not Dropkick will also release that day. Fortunately, Black Ops Cold War players won't have much longer to wait to find out!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you looking forward to Dropkick mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!