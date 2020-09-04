Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Announces Time for Multiplayer Reveal

✖

Activision and Treyarch have now set the time for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s big multiplayer reveal planned for next week. We knew previously the event would take place on September 9th, and with today’s announcement, we now know it’ll happen at precisely at 10 a.m. PT which is right around the same time that the initial reveal of the game took place. We’ll see more related to this year’s take on Call of Duty multiplayer and will likely see some gameplay and impressions released from those who’ve had access to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer ahead of time.

The time for Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer reveal was announced on Friday on social media with Call of Duty players now able to set reminders for themselves to tune into the event. It’s expected that it’ll take place on the usual platforms like Twitter and YouTube when the reveal starts on Wednesday. Streamers who have access to the game will head into the multiplayer mode alongside the Black Ops Cold War devs to share more on the game.

“Be among the first to see the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer,” the preview of the Call of Duty event said. “The biggest streamers in the world come together with Call of Duty developers to give you a deep dive into the latest Multiplayer experience across new maps, modes and experiences.”

Of course, many people have now already seen Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer component in action ahead of the reveal planned for next week. That early look at the game came from a leak that showed off just a snippet of the game through a match that was streamed ahead of schedule, but it still had some telling bits of information about Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. We saw more on perks and weapons that’ll be in the game, Wildcards and what those do, and one of the maps and game modes players will be able to pick from. Players naturally have drawn their first impressions about the game’s multiplayer through that leak which probably isn’t ideal since it only showed such a small part of the multiplayer mode, but such is the way with leaks.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to be released on November 13th, and the multiplayer reveal will take place on September 9th at 10 a.m. PT.