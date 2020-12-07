Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals New Season 1 Multiplayer Map

✖

It seems that a new multiplayer map is set to debut in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alongside Season 1. According to the @charlieINTEL Twitter account, the new map will be the Mall at the Pines, located in New Jersey. This news isn't too surprising, as the roadmap for Season 1 featured an image of what appeared to be a mall food court under "More Multiplayer Maps and Modes," alongside an image of what appears to be the upcoming Dropkick mode. Now players have further confirmation that the map will appear alongside Season 1 when it debuts later this month.

The image can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Looks like a new MP map. Mall at the Pines. New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/FylqgiMZ7f — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) December 7, 2020

The lack of wholly new maps has been one of the most frequently cited problems for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players, including Dr Disrespect, who brought up the issue on a recent stream. The title launched with eight maps in total, and six of those were playable during the game's beta. As such, beta participants only had two new maps to enjoy when the game released. To their credit, Activision and Treyarch have been working to change this. Last month saw the addition of the Nuketown '84 map, and soon fans will have the Mall at the Pines, as well. Hopefully, more will be released in the coming months!

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on December 16th, but a new gameplay trailer will be revealed during The Game Awards on Thursday, December 10th. Whether or not the new map will be showcased during the trailer remains to be seen, but it certainly seems like a safe bet, given its placement in the roadmap released by Treyarch. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you looking forward to the new map?