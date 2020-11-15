Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies Includes a Coffin Dance Easter Egg

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War finally released this weekend, and as expected, it is full of little Easter eggs. That includes the game's Zombies mode, which has maybe more than its fair share. In one instance, a little disco dance party breaks out among the zombies, and there appears to be a reference to the "coffin dance" meme made popular earlier this year.

If you're not familiar, the "coffin dance" or "dancing pallbearers" grew popular earlier this year when paired with some electronic dance music. The videos that made the rounds and were remixed to infinity featured a bunch of Ghanian pallbearers dancing while carrying a coffin. As you can see below, there are several zombies in the video dancing in a similar way, though the EDM has been swapped out for disco to be more appropriate to the time period.

As for how to trigger this Easter egg, it is apparently necessary to shoot five blue orbs around the Pack-a-Punch machine in Zombies. Once that's done, the disco party kicks off. According to PCGamesN, however, the match continues around all of this, so be careful when trying to find it for yourself.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC -- and that includes the aforementioned Zombies mode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Call of Duty title right here.

