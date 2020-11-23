Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War November 23 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new update is now available for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and it features a number of upgrades and fixes across all of the game's various platforms. The update is also getting things ready for the official release of the Nuketown '84 map, which is set to go live on November 24th, at 10 a.m. PT. Outside of the map, there isn't anything too exciting to note in this update. For the most part, these patches will simply make for a smoother gameplay experience, but that should be cause enough for excitement from players. Full patch notes from Treyarch can be found below.

MULTIPLAYER Spawns Adjusted Hardpoint spawn logic to reduce average travel time to active Hardpoints.

Adjusted enemy weighting for spawns in Crossroads Strike and Armada Strike. Fireteam: Dirty Bomb Addressed a UI error that could sometimes occur when loading into a match of Fireteam: Dirty Bomb on Ruka. Perks Addressed an issue that would prevent Flak Jacket from properly protecting the player from explosive damage in Hardcore modes. ZOMBIES Field Upgrades Addressed an issue where the player could earn Field Upgrade charge while their Ring of Fire was currently activated. Enemies Addressed an issue that sometimes caused zombies to use their ranged attack unexpectedly.

Addressed a rare issue that could rarely cause the Megaton to be permanently invincible after splitting. Stability Added various stability fixes.

While Nuketown '84 is not set to release until tomorrow, one player has already discovered an interesting easter egg related to the map. Shooting one particular mannequin allows the player to step into a blue and purple colored take on the map, complete with a synth music track seemingly intended to evoke the game's '80s setting. Fans will be able to see it for themselves when the map gets officially added to the game tomorrow!

It will be interesting to see how these patches improve the gameplay experience. Since the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a number of players have reported issues with the game, including crashes on the Xbox Series X hardware. Bugs and glitches are to be expected from online games, but that certainly doesn't make early adopters of the software feel better. Hopefully, today's improvements will help the game truly live-up to its promise!

Are you looking forward to the Nuketown '84 map? What do you think of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!