Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Download Sizes Revealed

Updates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone have always required large amounts of storage space, and season 5 will be no exception. According to Activision and Infinity Ward, required storage space will range from 34-54 GB, depending on platform. PlayStation 4 will require 33.9 GB, Xbox One will require 49.8 GB, and PC will require 54.2 GB for Modern Warfare owners, or 47.4 GB for those that only own Warzone. With season 5 set to launch on August 5th, fans will definitely want to make sure they have space ahead of the latest update's arrival!

While the required size is certainly large, Infinity Ward has stated that, once the new update has been downloaded, the game's overall footprint on console will actually decrease. This will only happen, however, if the player has downloaded all of the previous updates. Those hurting for storage space on console can also uninstall data packs, as well.

Download sizes were revealed alongside the game's official season 5 roadmap. The roadmap confirmed a number of rumors regarding the new season, including the addition of trains and the opening of Verdansk Stadium. Those looking to find out more about the game's latest update can find additional details right here.

See what #Warzone and #ModernWarfare have in store for you in Season Five. 🏟️ The stadium opens.

🚅 The train arrives.

💪 New operators enter the fray.

🔨 New tools are at your disposal. Learn more here: https://t.co/VtCuHaeNxP pic.twitter.com/miQwBq6BUm — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 4, 2020

It will be interesting to see what Call of Duty fans have to say about the latest update's space requirements. With each update to the game, fans have been outspoken about how much data is required. It remains to be seen what impact there will be for console owners once the update is actually downloaded, but freeing up that kind of space in the first place could cause a few headaches for players!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for season 5? What are you most looking forward to in the next season? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.