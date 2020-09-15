Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals Major Improvement From Modern Warfare

✖

A Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer has revealed a major improvement from Modern Warfare, or at least a major improvement in the eyes of many players. When the newest Black Ops game hits PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC this November, it will do so with some Modern Warfare features, like skill-based matchmaking, but it's also dumping or refining plenty of features from last year's installment as well. Taking to Twitter, designer on the game Tony Flame provided another example of the latter.

According to the Treyarch developer, Bullet Penetration in the game will be consistent per weapon, and variation will only come via class, which is much different than the Modern Warfare system.

"Bullet Penetration will be consistent per weapon in Black Ops Cold War," said Flame. "While past titles had Attachments like FMJ, we found these to be inconsistent and unreadable on the receiving end. It's solely class-based: LMG's have more penetration than AR's which have more than SMG's."

How much this will improve the multiplayer of the game remains to be seen, but it was a bit of news celebrated by most players in the replies section.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, and is set to release worldwide on November 13.

