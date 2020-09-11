Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leaker Reveals First Zombies Mode Details

✖

This week our first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode was revealed, but unfortunately, the reveal of the mode was limited to only a few seconds of video that hardly divulged anything pertinent. The final bit in the video above is all we got, and right now there's no word on when Raven Software, Treyarch, and Activision will properly and fully reveal the mode.

That said, while the aforementioned trio is staying silent on the mode, we do have new details about what players can expect, but they come from unofficial sources. More specifically, we have new information courtesy of prominent Call of Duty leaker and insider Tom Henderson.

Taking to Twitter, Henderson revealed a slew of alleged details about the mode, including that there will be new characters and that players will start with a torch until they get the power on.

#BlackOpsColdWar

- Nacht reused by the Russians for their nuclear program

- Zombie Nazi's escape and infect the site (there's Russian + Nazi Zombies)

- New crew

- Old Weapons from WW2 still remain on the site

- You start with a torch until you turn the power on — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) September 10, 2020

In addition to this, Henderson revealed that he's been told "Alcatraz will return," though for now it's unclear just exactly what form it will return in.

Just to be clear; I'm not a big zombies guy (I don't know the story arcs etc.) but I was told "Alcatraz will return" — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) September 11, 2020

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. While Henderson has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official, and even if it's accurate, it's subject to change.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Barring any unexpected delay, it will release worldwide on November 13.

