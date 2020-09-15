Call of Duty: Warzone Seemingly Coming to Mobile Devices Soon

✖

A new job listing from Activision has seemingly confirmed development on a mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone. The publisher is looking for an executive producer on a "new AAA mobile FPS in the Call of Duty franchise." That language makes it sound like a brand-new game, but in the job title, it lists "WZM," which presumably stands for Warzone Mobile. The rest of the listing makes a number of references to Warzone, as well. Until Activision announces anything concrete, fans shouldn't get too excited, and since this is a recent listing, the game could still be far off. That said, it seems all but certain that Warzone is coming to mobile! The full listing for the job can be found right here.

Further in the job listing, Activision states that the executive producer would be expected to "adapt and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation." From the listing, it's a bit unclear about whether or not the game would be a separate version of Warzone based on the current game, or if it would be a version that allowed for cross-play with existing platforms.

Hiring listings have become a great way for fans to discover hints about upcoming games. New hiring listings from Crystal Dynamics recently revealed that the developer of Marvel's Avengers is also working on a new AAA title, with a PvP component. Online listings have become an invaluable tool for developers and publishers to recruit for new games, but they have also given gamers a window into the development process that was once unavailable.

Call of Duty: Warzone, released in March, and within 10 days, the game had seen 30 million players. The game's popularity has only continued since, so it isn't all that surprising to see an expansion to mobile devices. How the game will run on iOS and Android devices remains to be seen, but the prospect alone should be exciting for Warzone fans. Until something official gets announced by Activision, however, fans will just have to enjoy the game on its current platforms.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

