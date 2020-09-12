Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Confirms Huge Gameplay Improvement

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is removing yet another divisive gameplay feature. When the latest installment in the COD and Black Ops series hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC this November, it will do so with some divisive features, such as skill-based matchmaking, but it will also be bringing back some popular features, like map voting. In other words, it's been a bit of a mixed bag so far. That said, the game can add the removal of another divisive feature to its list of pros.

More specifically, taking to Twitter, Treyarch's Tony Flame confirmed that Damage Flinch has been redesigned so that it's more of a piece of feedback to help players if they are taking damage. To this end, it will no longer affect the aim position of your weapon, which is something COD fans have been asking for. Now, your weapon will move with your screen, which means no more flinch headshots.

"Damage Flinch has been redesigned in Black Ops Cold War," said Flame. "Flinch is now primarily a feedback mechanism to help you understand you’re taking damage, without affecting the aim position of your weapon. Your weapon will move with your screen to stay on target. No more flinch headshots."

Of course, it remains to be seen how improved this redesign will be, but it sounds exactly like what fans have been asking for.

