Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Releases January 14 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Treyarch Studios released its highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update this week to refresh some of the Season One content players have been working through with new maps, playlists, and other experiences now live. This update also happens to be the one that helps kick off a free weekend for the game’s Zombies mode as well as a Double Weapon XP event that’s starting soon. Treyarch teased different parts of the update many times in the buildup to its release and shared the full patch notes on Thursday to show everything that’d changed.

The update that released this week doesn’t have much in the way of balance changes for different weapons and other parts of Black Ops Cold War’s Multiplayer and Zombies experiences, but it makes up for that with all the content that’s been added. A new weapon and a new map are the highlights for the Multiplayer mode while Zombies players got a new game mode to try out. With Treyarch now releasing its playlist updates on Thursdays, players have a new set of featured game modes to try out as well.

You can check out the full patch notes for the Black Ops Cold War update below courtesy of Treyarch.

Global

Weapons

Wakizashi Now available via in-game challenge and as a Weapon Blueprint in the Store.



Multiplayer

Maps

Sanatorium New 40-player Multiplayer map set in an experimental Soviet health retreat in the Ural Plains.



Modes

Dropkick Two teams fight for control of a nuclear briefcase, each gaining points when carrying the briefcase. The first team to reach the score limit by controlling the briefcase will trigger the nuke sequence to win.



Vehicles

Tactical Raft New watercraft available for use in Sanatorium.



Featured Playlists

Dropkick [NEW]

Sanatorium 24/7 [NEW]

Nuketown 24/7

Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7

Gunfight Blueprints

Face Off (3v3)

Prop Hunt

Zombies

Modes

Cranked Eliminate zombies to reset the Cranked Timer and keep yourself alive. Fail to eliminate a zombie before your timer reaches 0, and you’ll explode! The Cranked Timer gets shorter and shorter as the game progresses. Keep an eye out for the Cranked Timer power-up, which temporarily freezes the Cranked Timer for all players on the team. The game ends when all players are dead.



New Featured Playlists

Cranked

Onslaught Raid (PS4/PS5)

Weapons

Wakizashi Loadout support for the Wakizashi added to Zombies, once unlocked.



Stability