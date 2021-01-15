Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Was the Top-Selling Game of 2020

✖

It’s never a surprise to see each year’s new Call of Duty entry light up the sales charts and Black Ops Cold War has proven to be no different. According to new data that was unveiled this morning, the most recent entry in the series has proved to be the most successful video game of the past year.

According to the latest information from The NPD Group, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was not only the number one selling video game for the month of December in 2020, but it also ended up topping the sales chart for the entire year. NPD solely tracks sales data from the United States, so while this isn’t a representation of totals for around the globe, it still gives us a good idea that Black Ops Cold War has been a massive success for Treyarch and Activision.

US NPD SW - Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War was the best-selling game of both December as well as 2020, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was 2020's 2nd best-seller. Call of Duty ranked as the best-selling gaming franchise in the U.S. market for a record 12th consecutive year. pic.twitter.com/XM820w7GYc — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 15, 2021

Perhaps the most baffling part of this past year’s sales data is that Call of Duty dominated the second spot in the sales chart, too. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was 2020’s second best-selling title and continued to have legs well after its release in 2019. As a whole, the Call of Duty franchise also ended up being the top-seller for the 12th straight year in the United States.

As we move into 2021, it's very likely that Black Ops Cold War will continue to sell at a high rate just like its predecessor. And while Activision has yet to reveal this year's inevitable Call of Duty title, there's an excellent chance that it will once again make a whole lot of money whenever it comes out. Call of Duty continues to be the top dog of the video games sales charts and that surely won't end any time soon.