Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is One of the Top-Selling Games Ever

It’s never a shock to learn that a new Call of Duty game has sold incredibly well, but in the case of Black Ops Cold War, the latest entry in the series may have done even better than one would normally expect. Thanks to some new sales information that has now come to light, we have learned that Activision’s latest shooter isn’t just one of the top-sellers in the history of the series, but it’s also one of the best-selling games ever made.

This info comes by way of The NPD Group which recently unveiled sales data for the month of January 2021. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ended up being the number one selling game of the month overall. Subsequently, it also topped the charts for all of the respective platforms it released upon as well.

US NPD SW - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was January's best-selling game. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been the best-selling game in the U.S. each month since its November launch, and it now ranks as the 20th best-selling video game in U.S. tracked history. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) February 12, 2021

While this might be commonplace, The NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella went one step further and also revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has already sold enough copies in its first three months after release to rank as the 20th best-selling game ever. This data comes with a few caveats, most notably being that these sales are only tied to the United States, but it’s still highly impressive all the same.

As a whole, Call of Duty has been on fire for the past two years. Not only did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sell even better than Black Ops Cold War has so far, but Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale game, has also been a smash-hit. In all likelihood, this is surely the strongest Call of Duty has ever been in the franchise's history, which bodes well for Activision moving forward.

If you somehow haven't picked up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War just yet, the game is available to pick up on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. To keep up with all of our coverage of the title moving forward, you can follow along at our coverage hub right here.

