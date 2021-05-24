Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Receives New Stability Update, Patch Notes Unveiled

✖

Even though many Call of Duty fans might be more preoccupied with the current season of Warzone, Activision and Treyarch are still regularly updating last year's release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as well. And to that end, Treyarch has today pushed out a new patch for the ongoing shooter which brings about a bit more stability amongst a number of other changes.

This latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available to download right now, and in a general sense, it isn't too massive. The patch does a handful of different things, but most notable has brought about a broad fix that should prevent the game from crashing during certain menus. On the multiplayer front, Treyarch has also tweaked a few things in relation to Black Ops Cold War's UI to go along with rectifying a bug on the map Standoff.

When it comes to Zombies, there have been a few alterations as well. Not only has the UI also been changed here as well, but the Ray Gun ammo count has been increased from what it was at previously. Lastly, a gameplay tweak was also made with Outbreak, specifically when it comes to the damage that the chopper gunner can do to the Orda. All in all, this patch isn't a substantial one, but it should make the overall experience in the shooter that much better.

If you'd like to play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for yourself, you can currently pick the game up on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Additionally, you can find the full list of patch notes for today's new update listed down below.

GLOBAL

Stability

Addressed an issue where players would sometimes crash or lose functionality if they attempted to equip a Custom Mod in the Create-a-Class menu during a match.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Standoff Addressed an issue that allowed players to capture the #3 Hardpoint zone outside of the intended boundary.



UI

Addressed an issue that caused a black fade to play on respawn after spectating a teammate.

Addressed an issue where placeholder white boxes would show in place of the Weapon Mastery badges in the "Killed By" feed during Best Play.

ZOMBIES

Weapons

Ray Gun Restored Pack-a-Punched Ray Gun ammo count to 40/160.



UI

Addressed an issue where the Custom Mod menu would sometimes show up blank after Pack-a-Punching a weapon.

Outbreak