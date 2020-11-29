Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War May Be Nerfing OP Perk

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War may soon nerf one of the game's most OP perks. In the last couple of updates for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC game, Treyarch has sought to bring balance to the game's meta with a series of buffs and nerfs for a variety of guns. And it looks like it may follow-up these balance adjustments by nerfing what many consider the most over-powered perk in the game: Flak Jacket.

Since the release of the game earlier this month, there's been a plethora of videos -- on Reddit, Twitter, and more -- demonstrating how OP Flak Jacket can be, though this isn't a universal belief among the COD community. However, there's been enough feedback that it's caught the attention of Treyarch, who as of this week was discussing the perk and whether or not it needs an adjustment.

For now, this is all Treyarch has confirmed. You'd assume these discussions will be graduate to tweaks and adjustments, but for now, this is just an assumption. Further, even if Treyarch does adjust Flak Jacket, who knows what adjustments will be made or when they will be made.

There's no denying Flak Jacket is one of the best perks in the game, and while it's debatable if it's overpowered, what's not up for debate is that it's inconsistent in its current implementation, which is a problem. With the perk, you can eat rockets and grenades like they are nothing, but a proximity mine or the explosion of the RC-XD can easily kill you.

