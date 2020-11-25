✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update has good news for those still playing last year's release. This month, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War released via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Despite this, many COD players are still playing Modern Warfare, which according to most accounts, is the superior game. Typically, when a new COD releases, last year's game takes a backseat before quickly being phased out. That said, while Modern Warfare has and will continue to take a backseat, it sounds like Infinity Ward isn't giving up on the game quite yet.

According to Infinity Ward's lead multiplayer VFX artist, there aren't just more updates in the pipeline, but "more content." The artist notes they don't know what "the official name" of the content is, but they "hope some information gets released soon so people know what's going on."

The information came after the artist was asked on Twitter about Season 7. As you can see in the tweet below, the artist makes no mention of a Season 7, but they leave the door open for it, noting they don't know how this new content will ultimately be packaged. That said, according to reports and rumors, Season 6 will be the final proper season for the game.

There is more content coming. I just don't know the official name of it. Hope some info gets released soon so people know what's going on. — Reed S. (@fx_reed) November 23, 2020

Unfortunately, this is all the Infinity Ward artist reveals. While it sounds like we could get more official information soon, right now there's been nothing said since the tweet above was posted two days ago. And with Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War around the corner, it's hard to imagine any major Modern Warfare news being squeezed in.

In the meantime, for more coverage on Modern Warfare, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and all things COD, click here or check out the links below: