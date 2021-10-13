Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Buffs Zombies Wonder Weapons

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update was detailed this week with some big changes coming for the game’s Zombies mode. Two different Wonder Weapons as well as different versions of one of those Zombies tools were altered with the changes largely resulting in buffs across the board. Aside from those changes, some stability issues and other problems were resolved which previously pertained to different enemies and other parts of the Zombies experience.

The two Wonder Weapons affected by the October 13th update are the D.I.E. and the RAI K-84. The changes for the former are far more plentiful with different versions of the weapon altered, but the changes still are positive ones for those who used the weapons regardless of which one you pick.

You can find all of the changes affecting those weapons below courtesy of the game’s patch notes for the latest update:

D.I.E.

Base Versions

D.I.E. now receives a percentage of its max ammo capacity when an enemy is absorbed, as opposed to a fixed amount. This makes higher ammo capacity versions more viable, such as the D.I.E. Electrobolt.

D.I.E. melee damage increased from 145 to 160.

D.I.E. Electrobolt

D.I.E. Electrobolt increases movement speed while firing from 75% to 100% of base.

D.I.E. Electrobolt now consumes more ammo for level 2 and 3 energy beams (increases the longer the trigger is held).

Pack-a-Punched Version (D.E.A.D.)

D.E.A.D. vacuums up to 3 enemies at a time at slightly increased damage (as a percentage of the enemy’s max health).

D.E.A.D. Glacialator increases movement speed while firing to 90% of base (vs. 75% for the Cryo-Emitter).

D.E.A.D. Joltsurge increases movement speed while firing to 125% of base (vs. 100% from the Electrobolt).

RAI K-84

Vortex explosion damage increased by 100%.

The rest of the patch notes can be seen here, though the most notable changes are the ones for the Wonder Weapons listed above.

With this update now releasing on Wednesday, players still have more Zombies content to look forward to. That’s because on Thursday, Activision, Treyarch Studios, and Sledgehammer Games have announced that they’ll be showing off the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard. That reveal is scheduled to happen on October 14th, but it’s unclear now if the reveal will consist of a full breakdown of all the key parts of Vanguard’s Zombies mode or if it’ll just be a reveal trailer and an accompanying blog post.