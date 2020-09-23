Huge Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Leak Surfaces Online, Activision Immediately Takes It Down

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies leak surfaced online this week, and not long after it began to make the rounds, Activision quickly struck it down, suggesting there's something to the leak. The leak itself came way of prominent Call of Duty leaker The Gaming Revolution, and while it didn't reveal the game's Zombies mode, it did reveal details on maps, weapons, and more. And it looks like this information -- or at least some of it -- was true, which prompted Activision to go after the YouTube video with the information.

According to video, which is "no longer available due to a copyright claim by Activision," a remake of Nacht de Untoten map will be in the game, however, it won't sport its usual World War II design, but will boast a Cold War theme. In addition to this, it will apparently be expanded with new areas.

On top of this remade version of the map, it's reported that a more straightforward remake of the map is also in the pipeline. There's also mention of another map dubbed Firebase Z, which is reportedly a brand new map set within the jungles of Vietnam.

At launch, these will be the three maps of the mode, however, The Gaming Revolution notes a post-launch map set in Berlin may also be coming sometime after launch. It's speculated that this could be some type of remake of the Black Ops map Kino der Toten.

The video also makes note of weapons, mentioning that specialist weapons will be back for the Zombies mode, which differs from multiplayer. And they are said to be pivotal to taking down the new boss-level enemies that are being added. Meanwhile, it also looks like the Ray Gun will be back.

As for the perks, the following are mentioned in the video: Deadshot, Speed Cola, Juggernog, and Stamin-Up. There's also apparently going to be a new perk dubbed Elemental Pop.

Normally, I would say to take this all with a grain of salt, however, not only is The Gaming Revolution reliable, but the fact that Activision quickly wiped the video is telling.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 13 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the game see the links below: