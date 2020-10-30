First Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Perks and Upgrades Confirmed

✖

Treyarch and Activision shared some new details on the Zombies mode included in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this week to confirm some important details like which perks we’ll see in the game mode. Zombies veterans will be happy to see some familiar names returning, but a new twist on the perks is being added as well where players will be able to upgrade them to make them even stronger than ever before.

A total of six different perks will be in Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode when the game launches on November 13th. Those six perks are Jugger-Nog, Quick Revive, Speed Cola, Stamin-Up, Deadshot Daiquiri, and Elemental Pop.

The names should look mostly familiar to those who’ve frequented past Zombies modes, but Treyarch shared the specifics on them just in case to show exactly what they’ll do right down to the percentages.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Perks

Jugger-Nog: Increase maximum health by 50.

Quick Revive: Reduce the time it takes to regen to full health by 50%. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50%.

Speed Cola: Increase reload speed by 15%.

Stamin-Up: Increase run and sprint speed.

Deadshot Daiquiri: Aiming down sights moves to enemy critical location. Remove scope sway.

Elemental Pop: Every bullet has a small chance to apply a random base Ammo Mod effect.

By collecting a new resource called “Raw Aetherium Crystals,” players can upgrade those perks to obtain permanent, powerful effects. You’ll get those Raw Aetherium Crystals by reaching “milestone rounds” or escaping alive since that’s a new mechanic in Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode as well.

We don’t yet know what the different tiers for all the perks look like, but we at least know what the Elemental Pop upgrades will be.

Elemental Pop Tier Upgrades

Tier I - Equipment damage also has a small chance to apply a random base Ammo Mod effect.

Tier II - Reduce Ammo Mod cooldowns by 20%.

Tier III - When a random Ammo Mod is applied, it uses your current Skill Tier instead of the base.

More perks will be added post-launch, Treyarch added.

Everyone will have access to the core Zombies experience with all these changes included when the game launches next month, but there is one mode that’s limited to the PlayStation 4. It’s called “Zombies Onslaught,” and it puts a new twist on the Zombies mode that’ll come to the Xbox One and PC platforms in November 2021.