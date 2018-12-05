Adorable Call of Duty: Blackout Clip Of 5-Year Old Rescuing Her Dad Goes Viral

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode Blackout has been described as many things – adorable, not one of them. Well, that’s about to change because a clip has gone viral of a 5-year old trying to rescue her dad and it’s pretty much the cutest thing ever.

Had to buy my daughter a mic so you could hear how cute it is when she saves the day. pic.twitter.com/aH0vkw8Zoa — Clever Tricks 🗡🗡🗡🗡 (@Clever_Tricks) December 2, 2018

In the clip above, you can see streamer ‘Clever_Tricks’ playing a Blackout match with his 5-year old and after they cleared the room, he went down. Luckily, his daughter is a pro when it comes to being excellent backup because she not only took out the guy that flatlined her dad in-game, but she also came to the rescue in the nick of time for a revive. Seriously – this 5-year old players better than many grown-ups I’ve played with online.

The above clip quickly went viral – and for good reason – with almost 111,000 retweets and close to 356,000 likes. The booming popularity even spawned more videos and oh my god how can one little girl be so freaking precious!?!

So by popular demand ep.1 of Daddy Daughter Duty is now live!

Click youtube link below for full video://t.co/LCqutyC4FT pic.twitter.com/TsLoxvrCj4 — Clever Tricks 🗡🗡🗡🗡 (@Clever_Tricks) December 3, 2018

Clearly, the Internet loves them and this is just too freaking wholesome, we can’t take it!

this is everything I need and more pic.twitter.com/malKC4Rle6 — ®️♛• (@RaerBearrr) December 3, 2018

Oh lawd the feels pic.twitter.com/qDko7mtopx — Daniel the Idle (@Mantisness) December 2, 2018

You might not have an epic 5-year old at your 6, but at least you can still play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode because it is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on the adorable daddy / daughter duo? Sound off with what you think of the adorable clip above in the comment section below!