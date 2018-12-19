‘Call of Duty: Blackout’ Update Adds Armor Tuning Changes and Weapon Camos

A new update is now available for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Battle Royale mode Blackout and it brings with it something that players have been asking for since day one: Armor tuning. In addition to the changes made to how armor works in the game, the team has also unlocked weapon camos for Blackout as well meaning all of those shiny new skins earned in MP, Zombies, and the Black Market can now be applied in the game’s new mode.

“While we’re pleased to see Armor lasting through more than one gunfight with this redesign, we agreed that Level 2 and Level 3 Armor was a bit too durable,” said Treyarch in a recent reddit post about the armor changes. “With the durability dialed back on these, players should be able to destroy their enemies’ Armor more frequently.

“We’ve reduced how frequently Armor can be repaired by increasing the time required to repair Armor, which will be most noticeable in active gunfights. In a game where an extra second can make all the difference, this change gives aggressors more opportunities to close the distance on enemies as they repair their Armor more slowly than before.”

As for the full list of what’s new, check out the patch notes below:

Armor Tuning Reduced Level 2 Armor durability to match Level 1 Armor durability. Reduced Level 3 Armor durability to match Level 1 Armor durability. Reduced the amount of Armor Plates that can be carried at once from 10 to 5. Increased time required to use an Armor Plate from 2 seconds to 3. Slightly increased Paladin damage against Armor. Reduced minimum number of Paladin shots required to down an enemy with Level 3 Armor and 150 health from 3 shots to 2. Players with 200 health from a Trauma Kit and Level 3 Armor will still require a third shot to down. Players with 200 health from a Trauma Kit and Level 3 Armor can be downed with 2 consecutive headshots.

Weapon Camos Weapon Camo support added to Blackout. Camos earned in Multiplayer, Zombies, and the Black Market can be applied, including Reactive Camos and Mastercrafts on their designated weapons. New Armory menu added to allow players to set up their Weapon Camos prior to a match. Players will see their selected camos on corresponding weapons when picked up in-game. Reactive Camos have Blackout-specific requirements to “unwrap” and progress stages of the camo in Blackout. Weapon Camo support included for Blackout Custom Games.

Character Unlocks Addressed an issue that could occasionally prevent the IX version of Shaw from unlocking properly.

Custom Games ARAV now spawns in Custom Game matches.



As for the game itself, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.