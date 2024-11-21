Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gets New Update as First Event Goes Live

A new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has released today in tandem with the shooter’s first multiplayer Event going live. This week has been a pretty major one for BO6 overall as Activision had already released a previous patch for the game in addition to pushing Ranked mode live for players. Now, a subsequent update for Black Ops 6 has arrived and it brings some pretty big fixes.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, this new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update has dropped in tandem with The Hit List, which is the first event for this year’s entry. The Hit List is live across both BO6 and Warzone but has rolled out alongside some other big tweaks. Notably, Activision has refined Ranked mode just a bit since its launch yesterday and has also resolved some bugs associated with Zombies.

“Who’s next? Keep up your luxurious – but slightly corrupt – lifestyle during the Hit List Event,” says Activision’s description of the Event. “You’re offered up a take-no-prisoners mission: kill or be killed. The Hit List Limited Event gives players a board of contracts with one goal – take them all out. Cross off the entire list and earn some exclusive loot for hire.”

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new Black Ops 6 update today, you can find them attached below.

MULTIPLAYER

Added 10v10 Moshpit to Quickplay

Added Hardcore 10v10 Moshpit to Hardcore Quickplay Added Hideout, Extraction, and Protocol to 10v10 map pool



Challenges

Addressed an issue on the Krig C and Saug where Camo progression for Dark Spine was not tracking properly.

RANKED PLAY

The RC-XD has been restricted in all modes.

Gameplay

Addressed an issue where some matches would unintentionally end in a draw.

UI

Addressed an issue where SR would sometimes display incorrectly after a match.

Addressed an issue where players would sometimes be stuck with no UI after a match ended when they are max level.

ZOMBIES

Movement

Addressed an issue where players would be slowed when reloading while sprinting.

Challenges

Addressed an issue that could prevent the “Box Addict” Dark Ops Challenge to not track properly.

Stability