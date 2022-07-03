Call of Duty 2024 Maps Are Already Leaking; Teases Futuristic Black Ops Game

It's not uncommon for a Call of Duty game to have some leaks before it's announced or officially releases, but it is a bit uncommon to start getting significant leaks for a Call of Duty game that's reportedly two years away from releasing. Earlier this summer, Infinity Ward announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II which will feature Task Force 141 trying to stop a new terror threat. It's one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022 given 2019's entry was a major turning point for the long-running franchise and sold well over 30 million copies. It even spawned Call of Duty: Warzone, a free-to-play game that has become an absolute juggernaut. Nonetheless, the next Call of Duty game from Treyarch is already in development and although it has reportedly been delayed from 2023 to 2024, we may have an idea of what it will look like.

Twitter user RealiityUK has begun posting screenshots of maps that were found in the file of the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile alpha, some of which appear to be from to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II as there is a race track map called Grand Prix that was confirmed during a recent media event. Some of the maps, however, are from Call of Duty 2024, which has no title at the moment. Given Treyarch has only made Black Ops games since 2010, it can be assumed it will be another entry in the historical fiction series. One map, titled Stealth, appears to be some kind of airbase for futuristic stealth fighters. This would align with rumors that the next Call of Duty game will be "semi-futuristic".

PILLAGE FROM TREYARCHS NEXT GAME HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/PMdwAuKBFv — orange man (@RealiityUK) July 2, 2022

Twitter user BobNetworkTroll stated the jet featured in the image is an Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk, which entered service in the 80s, so it's possible that the game takes place in the 80s or 90s. It's also possible Treyarch took inspiration from the design and applied it to a fictional jet for a futuristic game. Of course, take this with a grain of salt as these images could be fake or the game could drastically change before it's released. With that said, there is some level of credibility thanks to the images from the Modern Warfare II maps, which were corroborated by CharlieIntel.

What do you want to see from Treyarch's next Call of Duty game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.