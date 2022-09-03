Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker

A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.

In 2016, Raven Software remastered the entirety of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and in 2020, Beenox remastered the campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Many assumed that Activision would publish a remaster of the third game and rumors even suggested as much, but Activision stated in 2021 that a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 remaster did not exist. Now, prominent Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope says a source claims a remaster of the game's campaign does exist and is even completed. At the moment, the remaster is just waiting to be released when the time is right. Of course, given Activision has stated that it doesn't exist, this should be taken with a grain of salt at the moment.

When I asked a source whether or not MW3 Campaign Remastered might ever see the light of day they had the following to say:



"MW3 Campaign Remastered isn't cancelled like previously reported. It is complete & is just sitting there waiting for the right time to be released." pic.twitter.com/awQTDkVXW3 — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) September 2, 2022

It's worth noting that there were rumors of a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster for years with some even stating that it was shelved until Activision was ready to release it. Once the pandemic happened, it seems that Activision pushed the game out, possibly to help give people something new to play while they were stuck at home. Whether or not Activision is just waiting for the right time to release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's remastered campaign remains to be seen.

Would you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's remastered campaign? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.