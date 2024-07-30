Call of Duty: MW3 Gets First New Update Since Season 5 Release, Patch Notes Revealed

Activision has today released the first new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III following the start of Season 5 a little under a week ago. With the arrival of Season 5, MW3 has seen a ton of new cosmetics, maps, and modes come to its multiplayer and Zombies game modes. Now, Activision is looking to fine-tune some of these new additions with some slight tweaks that should make for a better overall experience.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the newest patch for Call of Duty: MW3 isn’t a massive one by any means. For the most part, this update is aimed at balance changes for the RAM-9, COR-45, and TYR weapons in addition to fixing some bugs tied to the UI. Other than this, the Zombies aspect of MW3 has only received one lone improvement associated with stability, which means virtually nothing has changed.

To get a full look at everything that this new update for Call of Duty: MW3 does, you can view the patch notes below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III July 30th Update Patch Notes

Global

Customization

Corrected the categorization of base Camos for the STG44 and Static-HV Weapons.

Multiplayer

UIX

Bug Fixes Battle Pass tokens earned via Weekly Challenge completion are now displayed in the After Action Report. Pressing Learn More in the Store will no longer return to the previous menu. Placeholder splash is no longer displayed after unlocking the JAK Decimator Kit. Corrected the icon displayed for the Havoc mode. Removed redundant terminology in splashes for Hardcore mode names.



Progression

Decreased Interstellar Mastery challenge completion targets from 500 to 400 Operator Kills for the STG44 and Static-HV Weapons.

Modes

Slam Deathmatch Downs count will no longer always be 0 in the After Action Report.



Weapons & Attachments

Submachine Guns

RAM-9 Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel Attachment is no longer able to be equipped without a compatible Barrel.



Handguns

COR-45 Increased rate of fire from 240rpm to 450rpm (+88%). XRK TR9 Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire penalty from -25% to -15%. XRK Lightning Fire Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire benefit from 25% to 22%.

TYR Hel’s Reach Short Barrel Incompatible Optic Attachments are no longer able to be equipped.



Melee

Push Dagger Added heavy swing melee functionality. B.E.A.S.T. Glove Blueprint Added a ragdoll effect to the heavy swing melee functionality.



Ranked Play

Restricted the Quartermaster Suppressor Muzzle Attachment.

Zombies

Stability