Call of Duty Pros Tease Exciting Year Ahead After Playing Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty pros have already gotten their hands on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and it seems like they are feeling optimistic for the future of the series. Last year’s entry, Call of Duty: Vanguard, felt like a major step back for the series. Not only did it feel like it recycled elements of previous entries under a WW2 coat of paint, but it was buggy, lacked innovation, and much more. Although it still dominated the yearly sales charts, Activision was disappointed in Vanguard‘s sales and seems to desire more from the series. Thankfully, Infinity Ward may be able to achieve that and pump some new life into the series once more.

Call of Duty pros were invited to come play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in May and provide feedback on the game. Given they will be playing the game for at least a full year, Infinity Ward likely wants to know what’s good, what’s bad, and what should be changed. Rumors suggest Call of Duty will not release a brand-new game in 2023, something that has shocked fans. Although Activision has yet to confirm this move, it would be the first time Call of Duty has skipped a year after consistently releasing a new game for nearly 20 years. If true, Infinity Ward will likely feel extra pressure to make sure its game is rock solid since it will have to retain players for longer than just 12 months.

As of right now, we don’t know a ton about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Infinity Ward recently released artwork for the game, teasing the various members of the newly assembled Task Force 141, but plot details are a mystery. That same trailer suggested a larger reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be held on June 8th, 2022. With that, it seems that we’re about a week away from actually learning what’s in store for this year’s entry.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on October 28th, 2022. No platforms have been announced, but a leak indicates it will release on last-gen platforms.

You can keep scrolling to read some of the reactions from pro players who got to go hands-on with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

