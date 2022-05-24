Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reportedly Release On PS4 and Xbox One

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly be coming to last-gen consoles later this year. Rumors began circulating last year that this year's Call of Duty would be the last entry in the series to release on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. To some, it's surprising that it's even releasing at all on the last-gen consoles, but due to the state of console availability, it makes sense. There is a massive player base on last-gen consoles and current-gen consoles are exceptionally difficult to get at retail price. With that said, many developers are still trying to ensure they can reach the biggest possible audience.

It seems like reports of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II being on last-gen were true, as CharlieIntel reported that some files in Call of Duty: Vanguard have suggested as much. To prepare for imminent preorders, it seems like Activision is putting in files that will allow players to pre-order Modern Warfare II through the menus of Vanguard. One of the files notes that, as is tradition, the beta for the game will be available first to those who pre-order on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Of course, since this information hasn't been officially released, there is always the chance that it's incorrect and will be changed before it's made public. Activision has not confirmed platforms for the game at this time.

“Welcome to the new era of Call of Duty. Pre-order the Cross-Gen Bundle for Early Access to the Open Beta — first on PS4 and PS5” — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 24, 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II received some new details today, including cover artwork, new looks at characters for the game, and the release date. The game is slated to release on October 28th, 2022 and the leaks suggest a beta will be held prior to launch. If this follows tradition, the beta will likely happen in August or September alongside a larger blowout of multiplayer info. A full reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is expected to be held on June 8th, 2022.

