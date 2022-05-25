Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Reveals Soap and a New Character

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is revving up the very expensive marketing machine with new artwork that is being displayed in major cities across the world. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was formally announced earlier this year after some teases were released online. A proper reveal for the game, likely with a trailer and other details, is expected to be held on June 8th, 2022 following a tease in a recent promo. That same promo revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will also launch this October and revealed the game's cover art, which features Ghost front and center.

This also led to a bunch of art being revealed for the game, confirming the crew that will assemble Task Force 141. For the uninitiated, Task Force 141 is a task force created by General Shepherd in the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2. It is comprised of the best of the best, that is until they all slowly get picked off over the course of two games. Task Force 141 in the rebooted series will feature the likes of Captain Price, Soap, and Ghost once again. Gaz, a character that died at the end of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare but survived the 2019 reboot, will make his debut in the squad in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. A brand-new character named Alejandro Vargas from the Mexican special forces will also join the crew on their new mission. The reveal of the art also featured voice over from Captain Price, which mentioned Roach, the voiceless playable member of Task Force 141 in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. It's heavily rumored that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will deal with the war on drugs, focusing on cartels and taking inspiration from films like Sicario. No plot details have been confirmed quite yet, but it wouldn't be too surprising if it follows this path.

As of right now, we're still waiting to hear more about what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will entail. Activision has not confirmed any platforms for the game, but the game did leak for last-gen platforms, something some fans were fearing would hold the game back from reaching its full potential.

You can keep reading to see the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II character artwork below.