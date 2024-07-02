Call of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes Revealed for July 2nd Update

A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone has been released today by Activision. Roughly one week ago, the massive Season 4 Reloaded patch for Warzone was let loose and brought a ton of overhauls to the Call of Duty battle royale title. Now, Activision is looking to make a couple of small tweaks in light of Season 4 Reloaded going live, all of which are tied to specific guns that players can use.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, this new update for Call of Duty: Warzone doesn’t do anything other than balance a handful of different weapons. The Kar98k, Superi 46, FJX Horus, and Kastov 762 & 545 are the only guns that have been tweaked, with the Kar98k receiving some notable nerfs. Other than this, no additional bug fixes or changes of any sort have been implemented, making this one of the smallest Warzone patches in quite some time.

Outside of today’s update, a recent report tied to Call of Duty: Warzone has indicated that the game’s original map, Verdansk, will be returning down the road. Previously slated to arrive in late 2024, Verdansk is now said to not be coming back until some point in early 2025. At the time of this writing, Activision hasn’t confirmed that this will be happening, but we’ll likely hear more from the publisher on this front in the months ahead.

You can find the specifics of this new weapon balance update for Call of Duty: Warzone in the patch notes attached below.

Call of Duty: Warzone July 2 Update Patch Notes

WEAPONS

ADJUSTMENTS

ASSAULT RIFLES

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

KASTOV 762 & 545 (MWII)

JAK Requiem Conversion Kit Fixed incorrect iron sight and misaligned Optics after unequipping the Conversion Kit.



SUBMACHINE GUNS

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

SUPERI 46

Lower Torso Modifier decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x.

Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x.

FJX HORUS

JAK Scimitar Kit Fixed incorrect iron sight and blocked Barrel Attachments after unequipping the Conversion Kit.



MARKSMAN RIFLES

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

KAR98K