Call of Duty: Cold War Leak Reveals Black Ops 4 DLC

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak has revealed that the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game may be getting Black Ops 4 content soon. The new COD hasn't even been out for a month, however, Season 1 is less than a week away, and with it will be a slab of post-launch content. And this will be just the beginning. Much like Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War is going to add to its experience extensively with post-launch content. In fact, according to one report, it's going to have a record-breaking amount of post-launch content, and it looks like some of this content will be Black Ops 4 content.

For now, there's been no word of any Black Ops 4 maps being added to the game, though this will almost certainly change in due time. What there has been word of though is a mode players of Black Ops 4 will be very familiar with.

Taking to Twitter, Call of Duty leaker -- "Call of Duty Leaks" -- revealed that there are references to Barebones within the game's files. Now, it's possible these references are simply leftover files, but it's more likely that Treyarch is working on adding the mode to the game, or at least that's what the aforementioned leaker believes.

🚨FAN FAVOURITE ‘BareBones’ GAMEMODE COMING TO #BlackOpsColdWar! pic.twitter.com/1tK38AoBLN — Call of Duty Leaks (@CODColdWarNewz) November 30, 2020

In Black Ops 4, Barebones removed specialists, operator mods, and gear. It also limited equipment to one use per life with no recharge. It also featured manual healing and fog of war. Of course, with its implementation in Black Ops Cold War, there will be changes, but expect an experience that distills the Call of Duty multiplayer experience down to its purest form and a slightly more realistic form.

All of that said, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt given that it is information of the leaked variety rather than the official variety. At the moment, neither Treyarch nor Activision have commented on the leak, and it's unlikely either will, but if either does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on the new first-person shooter, and all things COD, click here.