Family of Call Of Duty Swatting Victim Set Up GoFundMe For Funeral Costs

In case you might have missed it over the weekend, a horrible incident took place in which a “swatting” call was made by a Call of Duty player that resulted in the death of an innocent 28-year old man, all over a stupid $1 wager match.

There have been several debates over who’s to blame over the incident – though blaming the gamers responsible for the call seems like the most logical bet – but now the family of the slain man is calling upon fellow gamers to help assist in his funeral costs.

According to The Daily Haze, the family of Andrew Finch has set up a GoFundMe page, set up by Finch’s cousin, Jessica Marie Okeefe. The GoFundMe has a goal of $15,000, but has already managed to raise well over $20,000, going above and beyond its original goal.

“My cousin Andrew Fince was murdered by WPD,” Okeefe noted on the GoFundMe page. “We are asking for help from our community to give him a proper burial. Any donation will help. We appreciate all the love and support we have received.”

Since the uprising in donations, Okeefe has added, “Thank you to everyone that has donated to this tragedy also thank you to everyone who has shared. Please keep sharing! Even the smallest donation helps.”

The family made note of their treatment by the police following the “swatting” call, noting that they had to walk over Finch as he laid dying on the ground, forced outside barefoot and in handcuffs. They noted that an ambulance was not called for Finch until after he passed away.

The family originally noted that Finch saw the police lights and got to check out what was happening, but when he opened the door, they claim the police shot him.

One suspect has already been taken in on the “swatting” case, and police are investigating further before making any official charges known.

This is a very sad case, to be sure, and for those of you that do wish to contribute, you can find the GoFundMe page here.

We’ll keep you informed of any updates on the case.