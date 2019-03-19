‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Revealed By Activision

Today, Activision announced Call of Duty: Mobile for iOS and Android devices. Being made in partnership with Tencent, the new free-to-play title will “deliver the definitive first-person action experience” and feature fan-favorite maps, weapons, modes, and characters from across the entire franchise.

The game’s development is being handled by Tencent’s award-winning Timi studio, who you may recognize as the team behind PUBG’s mobile release. Further, the game is also currently taking pre-registrations, which nets you access to the public beta coming this summer to select regions. Of course, it will also keep you updated on the game’s development.

“We are delivering the definitive, first person action experience in a new mobile title with incredible graphics and visceral Call of Duty gameplay,” said Chris Plummer, VP, Mobile at Activision. “Together with the amazing team at , we’re bringing together a collection of the most beloved maps, competitive modes, familiar characters and signature weapons from across this storied franchise into one epic experience for the first time on mobile.”

“Call of Duty is synonymous with incredible quality and gameplay, and our team couldn’t be happier working together with Activision to bring it to life on mobile,” added Steven Ma, SVP,. “With our expertise creating games custom-built for mobile players, we’re excited to deliver a new, feature-packed Call of Duty experience that all types of fans will enjoy.”

Interestingly, the game is being made via the Unity real-time 3D engine, which explains why it was revealed at Unity’s conference today.

At the moment, only multiplayer has been confirmed for the game, but Activision notes that more modes will be announced later, suggesting a battle royale mode may also be in the pipeline. The publisher also provides the following pitch of the game:

“In Call of Duty: Mobile, players will experience the fluid, first-person combat of Call of Duty, fighting head-to-head in fan-favorite modes such as Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Free-For-All, in iconic maps from the series such as Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked and more. Along the way, players will earn and unlock classic Call of Duty characters, weapons, scorestreaks and other gear to equip and customize their loadouts as they battle to be among the best in the world.”

A release date nor a release window have been provided with the initial announcement, but Activision says to expect more information later this year.