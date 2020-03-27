New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Maps, Weapons, and More Leaked

A massive new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leak has surfaced, leaking new details on the rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered. Meanwhile, the leak has also previewed some content coming to the multiplayer game in the near future. More specifically, dataminers have uncovered newly added files to the game that reveal two maps Infinity Ward is apparently planning to add soon, two weapons, and two operators. And it looks the most former of these three will continue the game’s pattern of adding redone maps from previous Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games.

Of course, all of the information below should be taken with a grain of salt given that it’s leaked information. However, datamining leaks are typically quite reliable. Further, there’s media that accompanies these files. However, if you want to see this leaked media, you will need to click on the Reddit link at the bottom of the article, which is where the datamining effort was first shared.

Maps

It looks like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting more classic maps, presumably for Season 3. More specifically, it looks Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’s Backlot and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Village will soon join the rotation.

Backlot Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Meska, Urzikstan Demon Dogs vs. Jackals



Backlot is a medium sized map comprised of a construction site. It features a very busy design, and given its desert-look, enemies tend to blend into the environment.

Village Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Venskaya, Kastovia SAS vs. Spetsnaz



Village is a medium to small sized map that is located in a rundown African village. Split between a natural environment featuring trees and a set of rundown shacks, it has a lot of hiding places.

Weapons

SKS Sniper “Lightweight semi auto Carbine chambered in 7.62x39mm. This hard hitting and agile Soviet rifle focuses on utility over accuracy. It flaunts a faster fire rate than other weapons in its class, but a carefully placed round will eliminate the need for follow up shots entirely. This classic DMR has seen a lot of battles, and its unique gunsmith configurations reflect a diverse service history.”

Renetti Pistol “Well rounded semi-auto 9mm pistol. This unassuming sidearm excels in close range combat, and features gunsmithing capabilities unique to the pistol class that permit a variety of engagement strategies.”



Operators

Unfortunately, unlike the leaked maps and weapons, there’s not much to go on with the Operators. Again, these will presumably be Season 3 additions, but we only know their names: Ronin and Alex. Alex is a pretty generic name, which implies literally nothing. However, Ronin suggests we may be getting a samurai-inspired Operator. That, or it’s just a name. Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate.

