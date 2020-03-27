Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Details and Artwork Have Surfaced

Activision still hasn’t officially said anything about a remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign that’s thought to be announced relatively soon, but some new artwork that’s been found within Modern Warfare’s files makes the existence of the game seem more likely than ever before. Players digging through the Modern Warfare files after the game’s latest update uncovered artwork and details that include the signature Modern Warfare 2 box art with a new title: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. Call of Duty players will apparently be able to get the remastered campaign if they purchase a Modern Warfare bundle or can get a separate bundle if they buy the remastered campaign itself.

Details on Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered were organized in a post on Reddit where a user by the name of Senescallo shared their findings after digging through the Modern Warfare files. Amid details of several maps and other types of content supposedly coming to Modern Warfare in the future, there was the bonus information about the remastered campaign of Modern Warfare 2.

The image below was shared in a separate post on the same subreddit and shows the artwork for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

According to the information presented in the first post, players can get Modern Warfare 2’s remastered campaign and in-game content for Modern Warfare one of two ways:

Purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and receive the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle

OR Purchase the Ghost Pack: Oil Rig Bundle to receive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

The Ghost Pack: Oil Rig Bundle will supposedly be available for COD Points in Modern Warfare. A value of 10,000 COD Points was listed in the files, but that’s likely a placeholder.

While the details about how to acquire the remastered campaign of Modern Warfare 2 are new, they’re not the only indication of the game’s existence. A listing for the game was spotting through a regional ratings board which named the title exactly as it’s shown in the image above and said the game was owned by Activision. With these details now out there in the Call of Duty community, it seems more likely that an announcement will happen any day now.