Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer First Look Leaked by NFL Players

A brand new look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was leaked via an NFL player, of all people. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 not just because it's yet another Call of Duty game, but it's the sequel to the Call of Duty game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released back in 2019 to critical and commercial success, making it one of the best-selling games of all-time. It also went on to spawn the juggernaut that is Call of Duty: Warzone and many are hoping that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will introduce a new era to the Call of Duty franchise.

As fans eagerly await the reveal of the game's multiplayer, it seems like some people have already went hands-on with it. As reported by CharlieIntel, LA Rams kicker Cameron Dicker leaked our first look at the multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on Instagram. It's nothing more than a lobby screen, but it is our first glimpse at the game's multiplayer. We can see that the players are getting ready to play team deathmatch on some sort of museum map. The UI does indicate that operators will be making a return once again, but it's hard to glean much else from this. Nevertheless, it seems Dicker was informed he wasn't supposed to post this image as he quickly deleted it and replaced it with a more generic image. We also got confirmation of Modern Warfare II's rumored DMZ mode from another player.

It appears there’s an event for LA Rams players to play MW2 MP, Cameron has deleted that above image and posted this now pic.twitter.com/xO9nrmHzXx — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 3, 2022

Breaking: Another NFL Rams player posted an image that confirms DMZ #ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/AooKDBcvrU — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 3, 2022

NFL Draft prospects got to see an early look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II back in April, but it's unclear if they went hands-on with the game at that time. Whatever the case may be, Infinity Ward confirmed there will be new info on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II this coming weekend during the CDL Championship. The developer didn't specify what will be shown, but it will be our first look at the game in about two months.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Are you excited for the shooter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.