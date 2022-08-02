Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 News Coming Very Soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly be getting some news in the very near future. All eyes are on the new Call of Duty game as Call of Duty: Vanguard failed to impress many players and fans have been yearning for a return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The last game in the sub-franchise was released in 2019 and was a massive hit, becoming one of the best-selling games of all time. Although Call of Duty was far from dead before the release of that game, things were softening and Modern Warfare gave it the adrenaline boost it desperately needed. Not only was the core game great, but it led to things like Call of Duty: Warzone which became its own juggernaut.

After a big reveal in June that was followed up with some campaign gameplay, fans have been wondering when they'll hear more about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The answer is this weekend on August 7th during the Call of Duty League Championship, which will air on YouTube at 3PM ET. As of right now, it hasn't been confirmed what will be shown or talked about, but there's a lot of speculation that it will be more of a tease of what's to come. It's likely Infinity Ward will announce when it will be revealing the multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, as it has been confirmed the developer will be giving out beta codes for the game during the CDL Champs.

Transmission Incoming



Tune in to Championship Sunday of #CDLChamps where members of @InfinityWard will share new information on #ModernWarfare2



— Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 2, 2022

It's also speculated that Infinity Ward may announce the heavily-rumored "early access" release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's campaign. It's currently unclear if this would be a simple demo or the entire campaign. Either way, we'll be getting new info on the highly anticipated shooter this weekend. Only time will tell how significant it will be, but it will be refreshing to have some new info.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.