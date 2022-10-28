Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Hit With Server Problems on Release

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has just been released and is already experiencing server problems. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises on the planet and when a new game launches, it's a pop culture event. However, this year isn't just any old Call of Duty it's a return of a brand that is unanimous with the golden era of the franchise. It shares the name of a game that is responsible for creating a lot of formative gaming memories back in the early days of Xbox Live and PSN. It's potent nostalgia and it's following up the most successful game in the series via Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, so a lot is riding on this.

With that said, there's been a lot of anticipation for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and it's looking like it may be backfiring in Infinity Ward's face, albeit temporarily. As soon as the game went live worldwide at 12AM ET on October 28th, the game was hit with server problems and various errors about players needing to purchase the game amongst other things. On social media, reports began coming in that players were being disconnected while trying to load into multiplayer and others were being put into dreaded queues. Granted the queues are estimating relatively short wait times of just a few minutes. However, players began to draw comparisons to the recent launch of Overwatch 2 which prevented players from logging in for hours on end and constant errors. This doesn't appear to be quite as severe as that, though players are experiecing a variety of issues while trying to log in. Similarly, players are also reporting that their skins and other digital in-game items from the game's Vault Edition are not appearing in their inventory. It's unclear how long it will take Infinity Ward to resolve this matter.

Given the size of Call of Duty's audience, some issues are to be expected. As noted by CharlieIntel, the game has over 200,000 concurrent players on Steam alone. It's also worth noting that Infinity Ward released the campaign a week early, which means there's very few people who are likely splitting their time between campaign and multiplayer right now, meaning there's probably a ton of people flooding the servers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Are you experiencing any server issues? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.