Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Raids Detailed; Will Feature Campaign Characters

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Raids mode has been detailed and it sounds like it will be a pretty big expansion of the game's campaign. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is shaping up to be one of the most content-packed entries in the entire franchise with a big blockbuster campaign, a traditional multiplayer mode, a spec-ops co-op mode, the addition of the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and post-launch content such as Raids. The massive game still has a lot of unknowns, but we're starting to learn more as we approach the game's imminent release.

Infinity Ward has teased what fans can expect from Raids in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and confirmed a rumor that the game's story will continue after the campaign via post-launch content. It's still a bit unclear what Raids will look like from a gameplay perspective, but the developer noted that Raids will continue an ongoing story across seasonal content and feature new and old characters "tying up lose ends". The mode has no firm release date at the moment, but is expected to arrive by the end of the year. It seems likely this will arrive either with the release of season one for the new game or mid-season. Either way, this is an incredibly interesting prospect and should keep campaign lovers hooked on the multiplayer components.

RAIDS arrive in @CallofDuty later this year.



Following the events of the #MWII campaign, each seasonal phase will advance our ongoing story, as old friends and new enemies tie-up loose ends...



More information to follow. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 26, 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tried to do something similar with its Spec Ops mode and Warzone, but it didn't amount to much and mostly turned into a story being wrapped up via cutscenes that released every few months. It wasn't terribly interesting, but if done right, this could be promising and engaging. Additionally, it's heavily rumored that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will have campaign DLC next year as part of a second year of content to make up for the lack of a new mainline game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.