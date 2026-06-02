College Football 27 Release Date Announced Alongside Cover Reveal

EA Sports has announced the release date for College Football 27 alongside revealing the game’s various covers. After months of silence, EA Sports is finally ready to show off the next entry in its college football series in its “Opening Drive” event, which will take place later this week. Prior to this broadcast going live, though, EA has given fans a date to circle on the calendar for when they’ll be able to play CFB 27 for themselves.

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At this point in time, College Football 27 is only a little over a month away from its arrival, as the game will be launching on July 9th. Per usual, there will be early access for CFB 27 as well, with EA Play members being able to access the game starting on July 2nd with a 10-hour trial. EA Play Pro members can then play the Pro Edition of CFB 27 starting on July 6th.

As for the cover athletes, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney, and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy are the three stars appearing on the standard edition of College Football 27. The Deluxe Edition of the game then puts Indiana University head coach Curt Cignetti front and center, fresh off of winning the National Championship this past year. Other college football stars that include Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, and Texas defensive lineman Colin Simmons also appear on the Deluxe Edition artwork.

Currently, EA Sports hasn’t revealed a look at gameplay for College Football 27, but this won’t remain the case for much longer. As mentioned, EA’s “Opening Drive” broadcast will transpire later this week on June 4th and will feature an extensive look at not only CFB 27, but also Madden NFL 27. At this time, EA Sports will break down the new features and upgrades that are coming to both games prior to their releases later in the summer.

For more on both College Football 27 and Madden NFL 27, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook as we’ll have more to share on the games in the days to come.

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