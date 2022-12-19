Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Highly-Requested Mode

A new leak tied to Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has teased the addition of a highly-requested game mode. Since Modern Warfare 2 launched nearly two months ago, one of the most prominent things that multiplayer fans have been asking for has been a Ranked mode. And while no such addition to the popular first-person shooter is known to be coming just yet, it seems like Infinity Ward is working on adding the feature soon enough.

Based on a new report from Insider Gaming, Modern Warfare 2 seems to be laying the groundwork for a Ranked mode. According to datamined from @codsploitz_imgs on Twitter, a Ranked mode is set to land in MW2 around the start of 2023. While the proof of this addition to the game has since been DMCA'd on social media, this report in question claims to have seen the information involved with the new mode.

As for what Ranked will bring to the table in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, it will allow players to experience multiplayer outside of the game's current SBMM system. Ranked rankings will consist of different tiers known as "Skill Divisions." Players will be able to SR points which will allow them to rank up or down. SR points will be based on one's own personal performance in a game, whether or not the match is won or lost, and the potential margin of victory. Ranked will also be a 4v4 mode that will let players play across every map within Modern Warfare 2.

Again, since Activision and Infinity Ward haven't announced that Ranked mode will be coming to MW2 just yet, it's hard to know when this feature could arrive. In all likelihood, though, it seems like more information could drop in an official capacity after the holidays, so stay tuned in the coming days and weeks.

