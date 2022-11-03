Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play Isn't Coming Anytime Soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ranked play is still a ways off, much to the dismay of fans. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and although it has received some praise, others are unhappy with some missing features and modes. Most notably, players were disappointed to find out that the game's Hardcore Mode AKA Tier 1 is coming later as opposed to being in on day one. There are a lot of other things missing, including stats and barracks, as well as features like pinging and weapon tuning that were disabled shortly after launch. Some have stated the game feels incomplete as a result of content being held for later dates or being removed after it has already released.

Treyarch confirmed earlier this week that it would be working on the ranked play for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and it would release in 2023. It will come with competitive rewards, visible skill ratings, leaderboards, and more to help it standout and feel distinct from the core experience. Treyarch also noted that it's using feedback from the other versions of the mode to inform what Modern Warfare II's ranked play looks like. The team confirmed that it would also be winding down support for ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard as they'll be retired later this month. Given the immense success of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II thus far, this probably won't bother a ton of people as it seems like tons of people have already made the jump to the new game.

#CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on #ModernWarfare2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver:



Competitive Modes ✅

Ranked Skill Divisions ✅

Visible Skill Ratings ✅

Top 250 Leaderboard ✅

Competitive Rewards ✅



More details to come! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 2, 2022

It is worth noting that ranked play has historically released well after the game has come out. Both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard released their ranked play modes around January or February following their respective releases. The team takes its time to balance and figure out so it's not a total mess, but only time will tell how good it is.

Are you excited for ranked play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?