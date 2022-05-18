Call of Duty Gameplay Leak Reveals First Look at New Game

✖

A new Call of Duty leak is making the rounds. The leak doesn't come the way of official channels, but has been validated by several prominent Call of Duty leakers and insiders. That said, right now, it's not clear what exactly the footage is of. More specifically, it's not clear if it's pulled from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode or the rumored DMZ mode or if it's pulled from Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Of course, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be very similar in terms of look and feel, so a leak for one is more or less a leak of the other, but they are technically separate products and right now there's no word of which the footage is of.

What we do have is a little bit of insight from prominent Call of Duty leaker and insider, Tom Henderson, who claims the footage is actually old. More specifically, the footage in question reportedly dates back to 2021.

"For additional context, the images/videos are from around November/December of last year... Not recently," said Henderson in response to the leak. "So looking on the brighter side, it looks pretty good for a game that still has a year of development."

Below, you can check out the leak, which comes the way of KLD/Y. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how the user got a hold of the footage, but it's almost certainly going to be taken down very soon. In other words, it's important to remember that by the time you're reading this, the tweet below may have been nuked by Activision.

Right now, this is a developing situation. As the situation evolves, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take the footage above with a grain of salt. While everything points to it being legit, it's not official. And it sounds like if it's real, it's also old and thus may not be very reflecting of the current product.

At the moment of publishing, Activision -- nor any other implicated party -- has addressed the leak in any capacity. If this changes, we will update the story with whatever is said.