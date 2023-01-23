Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bringing Back Iconic Game Mode in Season 2

Activision and developer Infinity Ward have confirmed that a fan-favorite game mode from previous Call of Duty titles will be returning in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. In recent weeks, hype and anticipation from fans has been building toward the launch of Season 2, which is set to bring with it a ton of new content to MW2. And while this season will be arriving a bit later than originally expected, it's now confirmed that a mode that hasn't been seen so far in Modern Warfare 2 will finally be coming back.

As confirmed by Infinity Ward on social media recently, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to see the return of Hardcore Mode when Season 2 launches. For those not familiar with Hardcore Mode, it's a game type that originated in the original Modern Warfare back in 2007 and has appeared in numerous Call of Duty entries since. As its name suggests, Hardcore Mode is much more intense as it typically lowers player health and limits what is viewable on the HUD. With this in mind, players have to rely more on their own self-awareness to get the drop on opponents and take them down.

No HUD? No problem. Hardcore is back!



Follow Season 02’s Multiplayer updates in our studio blog later this week. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 22, 2023

As mentioned, one reason why Hardcore Mode coming back in Modern Warfare 2 is such a big deal is because it hasn't appeared in the game so far. Despite being a Call of Duty staple, Hardcore Mode didn't launch in tandem with MW2 last year, which was a bit odd. Still, it's good to see that the mode will be rolling out soon enough and will surely please those who enjoy the game type.

Following a recent delay, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's second season won't be starting until next month on February 15th. When it does go live, it will do so simultaneously across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Are you happy to hear that Hardcore Mode is now coming to Modern Warfare 2? And what else do you hope to see from the game's Season 2? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.