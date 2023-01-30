Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New 1.14 Update

Update version 1.14 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have today rolled out across all platforms. Currently, many Call of Duty fans are looking forward to the arrival of Season 2 which is set to go live for MW2 and Warzone 2 in mid-February. Prior to that time, though, a new patch for both multiplayer titles has arrived and has laid the groundwork for what will be seen in the game's next Season.

For the most part, all that has been rectified in this new patch for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is various bugs found in both games. As such, this patch isn't extensive as others that we've received in the past, but its release should still help both titles to become considerably better for players from this point onward.

If you'd like to find the full patch notes for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, you can view them down below.

Modern Warfare II

GENERAL

Crashes This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that showed Weapon Decals and Stickers as blocked.

Fixed an issue where using Spotter Scope could cause target markers to persist when aimed down sights with a Weapon.

Fixed an issue allowing the Sentry Gun to be placed inside a tank to eliminate enemies.

Fixed an issue where Gun Screens weren't showing correctly on the Gunsmith UI tile.

Fixed an issue in the Gunsmith where Players could be kicked back to the main menu when creating a custom knife.

Fixed an issue in Gunsmith that could cause knife variants to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that prevented some Players from saving a custom mod while trying to select a Camo.

Fixed an issue causing some Players to crash when dismissing a notification.

Fixed some issues Players were having with accessing and leaving the Firing Range.

Navigation Improvements

Addressed various issues with the Social menu to improve navigation and functionality.

Fixed an issue preventing some users from navigating through the Friends/Recent tab after scrolling over the top row.

Fixed an issue where Calling Card previews are not displaying correctly in the challenge completion animation.

Fixed a UI issue causing text overlap in the After Action Report.

WARZONE 2.0

Fixed an issue where deploying a Recon Drone near water could cause some Players to lose movement.



DMZ

Fixed an issue causing the Rewards section of the Faction Mission menu to display incorrectly.

Addressed a number of issues impacting the functionality and navigation of equipping and previewing Insured Weapons.