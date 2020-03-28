Rumor: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Releasing Next Week

According to a new rumor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is releasing next week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, or at least half of it is. The rumor comes way of prominent Call of Duty leakers The Gaming Revolution and Okami, both of which have earned the trust of many COD fans via their scoops and leaks on 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and 2020’s Call of Duty: Warzone. According to the pair, the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — in remastered form — will release this Monday on March 30.

Meanwhile, according to the latter, the multiplayer of the game will be added to the aforementioned Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This is allegedly being done in order not to split the game’s playerbase. That said, while it sounds like the multiplayer will be dumped into last year’s COD, the campaign will be made available for individual purchase. However, for now, it’s unclear how much it will cost.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt, but given how much the remaster has been leaking lately, I wouldn’t be very surprised if this is true. In fact, I’m fairly confident it is. Just like with Call of Duty: Warzone, there’s way too much smoke right now for their not to be a fire burning in the distance.

I just spoke to @Okami13_, and according to him, Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is releasing next Monday on the 30th of March! — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 28, 2020

Interestingly, today The Gaming Revolution revealed that he’s also heard that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered is already in the works as well. Again, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but (again) it seems likely at this point.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on all things Call of Duty, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be buy a remaster of MW2’s campaign if it releases next week?