Former Call of Duty Strategist Comments on Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Multiplayer Rumors

Robert Bowling, the former creative strategist for Inifinity Ward who worked on several Call of Duty games, spoke on Twitter about the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered rumors. Comparing the game without multiplayer to a car with no engine, Bowling expressed how poor a decision it would be to not have multiplayer included in the remastered game.

Today, I resign from my position as Creative Strategist of Call of Duty, as a lead of Infinity Ward, and as an employee of Activision. — Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) March 26, 2012

Bowling’s views follow the emergence of a rumor that indicated no multiplayer mode would be available when Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is released. That rumor surfaced days ago when Charlie Intel reported that sources close to them indicated as much with Charlie Intel saying that the information was believed to be accurate. Eurogamer’s sources later informed the publication of the same details and confirmed the rumor as well.

Despite all of these rumors, Activision has not yet confirmed that multiplayer will be absent from the remastered game. Activision also hasn’t even confirmed that the remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is even being made, though all of the sources claiming to have information about it, the supposedly leaked retail listing, and the loose lips of retailers as people try to pry information out of them suggest that the game is almost certainly in the works.

Upon hearing that the game may not have multiplayer, Call of Duty fans attempted to rationalize why this might be the case. Some considered the fact that the next Call of Duty game is due out later this year and suggested that Activision wouldn’t want Modern Warfare 2 Remastered cutting into the sales of the next game in the series, and taking multiplayer out would surely put a stop to that. Others pointed to the low price tag for the remastered game that was spotted on Amazon Italy for just $25 and admitted that the low price did mean something fishy, perhaps that it wouldn’t have multiplayer. Many more believe that the multiplayer component could be added on separately as DLC to bring the game closer in line with a price around $40, not a very consumer-friendly option but a profitable one for sure.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered rumors won’t be fully settled until Activision comments on the situation, but we can expect more views similar to Bowling’s – though likely not nearly as nice – to be shared if the no multiplayer turns out to be true.

