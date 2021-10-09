Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Sequel Title Reportedly Revealed

Reports have been circling for the better part of the past month that Activision’s 2022 Call of Duty installment will be a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. While this follow-up seemed to be a foregone conclusion given the success of the first game, it stood to reason that Activision might name the upcoming sequel something different as a way of differentiating the rebooted Modern Warfare series from the original. If a new report is to be believed, though, the title of the next Modern Warfare game is going to be quite familiar.

According to Tom Henderson, the title of 2022’s Call of Duty game is in fact going to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Rather than giving this version of Modern Warfare II the exact same title as the 2009 installment, Activision seems like it will be going with Roman numerals in the name rather than using the number “2”. Henderson himself notes that this title might not end up being official, especially since the project is still over a year away from its release. Still, this seems to be the name that those internally at Activision are planning on for the time being.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I can confirm that the 2022 title is called "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II"



And the art work looks fucking amazing. pic.twitter.com/PWw5CRIpr1 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 9, 2021

At this point in time, there remains very little that we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II as a whole. Within the past week, developer Infinity Ward announced that it was expanding its presence by establishing a new office in Austin, Texas. The move comes prior to Infinity Ward’s next outing with the Call of Duty series, which likely means that the company is staffing up a bit before entering the final stretch of development on Modern Warfare II.

In the near future, this year’s entry, Call of Duty: Vanguard, is poised to launch in a little under a month on November 5. Once it ends up releasing across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, we should start to hear more rumors and insider information about next year’s game in the series.

What do you think about this potential title for next year’s Call of Duty game? And what are you hoping to see from Modern Warfare 2 as a whole? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.